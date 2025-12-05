Detroit Tigers Eye Reunion with Reliever Kyle Finnegan

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers are reportedly interested in re-signing right-hander Kyle Finnegan after his impressive late-season performance in 2025. Finnegan, who was acquired mid-season from the Washington Nationals, emerged as a key relief pitcher for the team.

Finnegan flourished in August following his trade, showcasing his potential as a top leverage reliever for manager A.J. Hinch. His ERA in 16 games for Detroit was an impressive 1.50 with a 0.722 WHIP, striking out 23 batters while walking only four over 18 innings.

“The fit is pretty obvious,” said a source familiar with the Tigers’ interest. “Detroit has been looking for bullpen help, and they already know Finnegan can deliver.”

Prior to joining the Tigers, Finnegan had a mixed career with the Nationals, amassing saves but often facing criticism for his ERA and strikeout rates. However, the Tigers made adjustments to his pitching style, increasing his use of his splitter while reducing his reliance on his fastball. These changes resulted in a spike in his strikeout rate from 23% to 35% after the trade.

“He adjusted his pitch mix and found a groove,” said Hinch. “It’s clear he has the talent to close games, but he’s also capable of stepping into high-pressure situations earlier in games.”

Concerns remain, however, about whether Finnegan’s success was a product of luck or genuine improvement. While his batting average on balls in play (BABIP) was unusually low at .211, his hard-hit rates decreased, suggesting a positive trend. Scouts will watch closely to see if he can sustain this performance over a full season.

The Tigers face crucial decisions this offseason. Re-signing Finnegan could signal the organization’s commitment to stability and competitiveness as it looks to improve following an early postseason exit this year.

As the Tigers look to solidify their bullpen, bringing back Finnegan, who appears open to a reunion, seems to be a promising solution. “I loved my time in Detroit,” Finnegan said after the season concluded. “If they want me back, I’d be excited to return.”