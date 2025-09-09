Sports
Detroit Tigers’ Finnegan Heads to Injured List with Strain
Detroit, MI — The Detroit Tigers faced a setback on Wednesday when reliever Kyle Finnegan was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a mild right adductor strain. The injury occurred while he was warming up in the bullpen during the team’s game against the Minnesota Twins.
Finnegan, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, has been a key asset for the Tigers since his arrival. In 12 appearances for Detroit, he posted 14 1/3 scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts and four saves. Manager A.J. Hinch described the injury as mild and emphasized the importance of rest for Finnegan’s recovery.
“We’ll keep his arm moving and continue doing things,” Hinch said. “But we’re going to miss him for the 15 days.” Finnegan’s injury is retroactive to September 1, making him eligible for activation on September 16.
Despite this setback, Finnegan expressed optimism about his return. “I’m feeling really confident about where I’m at already,” he told reporters on Friday. “I’m going to attack the rehab one day at a time and expect to throw a few more games in the regular season.”
In Finnegan’s absence, the Tigers are likely to rely on Will Vest for save opportunities, while Tommy Kahnle and Rafael Montero will take on more high-leverage situations. The expanded September rosters mean the bullpen will remain deep, even without Finnegan.
The Tigers are hopeful that Finnegan will have a chance to contribute to the team’s playoff push upon his return. Detroit fans are eager to see if he can stabilize the bullpen that has seen its share of challenges this season. Finnegan’s impressive performance with the Tigers cast optimism for a successful postseason run.
Recent Posts
- Elizabeth Gilbert Explores Love and Loss in New Memoir
- Ariana Grande Tickets On Sale For 2026 Tour Starting This Week
- Smokey Bones to Close 15 Locations, Shift to Twin Peaks
- Sheboygan Schools Launch 2025 Project House This Tuesday
- Patagonia Acquires Okefenokee Swamp for Conservation
- Ex-WhatsApp Security Head Sues Meta Over User Privacy Failures
- Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
- Massive Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai’s Manufacturing Plans in Georgia
- Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
- NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection
- Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw
- Immigration Raid Hits Hyundai Plant in Georgia, Sparking Outcry
- Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release
- Kissing Bugs Spread Chagas Disease Across 32 States in the U.S.
- SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces
- Telecom Argentina Expands 5G and Data Centers Amid Growth
- Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz Targets Immigrants in Chicago
- Ohio State Dominates Grambling State in 70-0 Blowout Win
- Philippines Senate Leadership Shift Alters Power Dynamics
- Massachusetts Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Viral Kiss Cam Incident