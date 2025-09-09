Detroit Tigers’ Finnegan Heads to Injured List with Strain

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Tigers faced a setback on Wednesday when reliever Kyle Finnegan was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a mild right adductor strain. The injury occurred while he was warming up in the bullpen during the team’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Finnegan, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, has been a key asset for the Tigers since his arrival. In 12 appearances for Detroit, he posted 14 1/3 scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts and four saves. Manager A.J. Hinch described the injury as mild and emphasized the importance of rest for Finnegan’s recovery.

“We’ll keep his arm moving and continue doing things,” Hinch said. “But we’re going to miss him for the 15 days.” Finnegan’s injury is retroactive to September 1, making him eligible for activation on September 16.

Despite this setback, Finnegan expressed optimism about his return. “I’m feeling really confident about where I’m at already,” he told reporters on Friday. “I’m going to attack the rehab one day at a time and expect to throw a few more games in the regular season.”

In Finnegan’s absence, the Tigers are likely to rely on Will Vest for save opportunities, while Tommy Kahnle and Rafael Montero will take on more high-leverage situations. The expanded September rosters mean the bullpen will remain deep, even without Finnegan.

The Tigers are hopeful that Finnegan will have a chance to contribute to the team’s playoff push upon his return. Detroit fans are eager to see if he can stabilize the bullpen that has seen its share of challenges this season. Finnegan’s impressive performance with the Tigers cast optimism for a successful postseason run.