Sports
Detroit Tigers Start Road Trip Against Athletics in Sacramento
West Sacramento, California – The Detroit Tigers are set to begin a six-game road trip on Monday night against the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park. This matchup follows a successful homestand for the Tigers, which has kept them competitive in Major League Baseball and at the top of the American League standings.
Despite a loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday that ended a five-game winning streak, the Tigers are feeling optimistic. They have won nine of their last 11 games and are currently first in the AL Central, 10.5 games ahead of the Royals.
Detroit’s record stands impressively at 78-54 as they enter this week’s series against the Athletics, who are struggling at the bottom of the AL West with a record of 60-72 and 10.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.
The first game of the series will feature a pitching duel with Tigers’ left-hander Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.32 ERA) facing Athletics’ right-hander J.T. Ginn (2-5, 4.95 ERA). The game is scheduled to begin at 10:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network and MLB Network.
Skubal has been a standout performer for Detroit this season, providing strong outings that have contributed to the team’s success. Meanwhile, Ginn will look to improve his performance as the Athletics seek to turn their season around.
The Tigers will be keen to maintain their momentum as they head into the final month of the regular season.
