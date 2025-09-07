Sports
Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
Detroit, MI — The Detroit Tigers defeated the New York Mets 6-2 on Wednesday, securing a much-needed win at home. Kerry Carpenter led the team with a powerful three-run homer, contributing significantly to the victory.
Detroit’s Riley Greene set the tone in the fifth inning with a two-run single, giving the Tigers a 3-1 lead. This win was crucial as the Tigers had lost seven of their last nine games, including the first two in this series. The team had been struggling but showcased strong performance against the Mets.
Carpenter’s contributions included not just his home run but also scoring twice. In the seventh inning, he homered off Mets reliever Ryan Helsley, making the score 6-2. Mets player Pete Alonso had a standout game as well, recording three hits, including an RBI double, but it was not enough to secure a win.
Casey Mize took the win for the Tigers, pitching five innings and allowing only one run on five hits. He showed resilience on the mound, helping to stabilize the team’s pitching after a rough patch.
This game concluded a streak of 16 games in 16 days for the Mets, who ended this stretch with a respectable 9-7 record. Both teams will now look ahead to their next matchups, hoping to build on their performances.
