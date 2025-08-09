Deuce Vaughn Faces Challenges After Injury at Cowboys Training Camp

Frisco, Texas – Deuce Vaughn, the Dallas Cowboys‘ running back, faced challenges during training camp this year after an injury put him in jeopardy of making the 53-man roster. Vaughn, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, received a life-changing phone call from his father, Chris Vaughn, who works in the Cowboys’ front office, informing him of his selection in the draft.

Vaughn’s journey has not been easy. In his rookie season, he played in only seven games, averaging a disappointing 1.7 yards per carry. Despite showing some improvement in his second year with a better average of 4.1 yards per carry, his overall impact remained limited.

The hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach brought significant changes to the team staff, including new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley, both of whom have had a positive influence on Vaughn’s performance early in training camp.

However, during this crucial time, Vaughn suffered a hamstring injury, raising concerns about his ability to secure a spot on the roster. Competing with new signings like Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, as well as rookie Jaydon Blue, Vaughn now faces a tough battle for a spot on the team.

His absence from practice has opened doors for others, particularly Blue, who has impressed coaches with his performance. Additionally, the coaching staff has been utilizing wide receiver Kavontae Turpin in the backfield, further complicating Vaughn’s situation.

With his professional football dreams on the line, Vaughn needs to make a strong impression in the upcoming preseason games to solidify his place with the Cowboys. His recent training camp performance had shown promise, but the injury may jeopardize his chances for the upcoming season.