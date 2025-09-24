Deus Ex Remastered Launching on February 5 for PS5

LOS ANGELES, California — Eidos Montréal and Aspyr announced the upcoming release of Deus Ex Remastered during the recent State of Play showcase. The game, set in the dystopian year of 2052, will launch on PlayStation 5 on February 5, 2026.

Deus Ex originally debuted in 2000 as a pioneering cyberpunk action RPG, combining role-playing, action, and stealth gameplay with a deep narrative. Players take on the role of JC Denton, a nano-augmented agent for the anti-terrorist organization UNATCO, navigating a world fraught with conspiracies and societal collapse.

The remaster aims to preserve the game’s legacy while introducing modern enhancements. While not a full remake, it includes upgraded visuals such as new lighting, dynamic shadows, particle systems, and upscaled textures, providing a fresh take on the iconic title.

The control scheme has also been revamped, drawing inspiration from previous titles Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided. The redesigned UI includes radial menus to facilitate better navigation with modern controllers, making gameplay intuitive and responsive.

Brett Elston, Director of Content Communication at Sony, emphasized the importance of maintaining the game’s core experience. “This remaster isn’t just a visual upgrade, but a preservation of Deus Ex‘s DNA,” he stated. “Carefully modernized without sacrificing the conspiratorial paranoia that made the original game iconic.”

Players can expect a familiar yet refreshed experience as they embark on missions that adapt to their choices in this revolutionary narrative. Pre-orders are now available on the PlayStation Store, with deployment set to begin in early February.