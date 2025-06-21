Devers Reflects on Trade Ahead of Red Sox Series

SAN FRANCISCO — Slugger Rafael Devers faced his former team, the Boston Red Sox, just five days after being traded to the San Francisco Giants. He expressed a desire to leave the past behind while also reflecting on his tenure in Boston.

Devers shared his thoughts on his time with the Red Sox, saying, “I put up some good numbers in Boston and I feel like I earned some respect.” He acknowledged that if he had been asked to play first base at the beginning of spring training, he would have accepted, had he known there would be an opportunity.

Despite the trade, Devers remains connected to his former teammates. He stated, “Whatever happened, happened. But they’re still my friends.” After the Red Sox arrived in San Francisco, Devers had the chance to see some of them, although he had not yet spoken with manager Alex Cora.

Devers refrained from discussing his relationship with Cora. “I don’t want to talk about the past,” he said. “I don’t have anything good or bad to say about Alex. I just want to leave everything in the past.” Cora acknowledged the impact Devers had on the team, adding, “There’s a lot of stuff that Rafy did for us that we’re going to miss. We’re very proud of him.”

The manager dismissed any notion that a conversation to clear the air was necessary, saying, “It’s a baseball trade. From my end, I turn the page.” Cora also indicated he was not surprised by Devers working at first base.

Devers admitted that the past week had been long but he is feeling more relaxed. Entering Friday’s game, he had a batting line of 3-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts for the Giants, who are eager for his power in the lineup.

In his first at-bat against the Red Sox, Devers received a standing ovation but grounded out. He is preparing to play first base when he feels ready. “It’s not a position I’m going to learn how to play overnight,” he said. When asked about starting at first base, he replied, “Whenever I feel like I’m comfortable.” Devers remains focused on his future with the Giants, saying, “I really don’t want to talk about it. I want to concentrate on what’s in the future for me.”