Devils Face Golden Knights in Key Matchup at Home

Newark, New Jersey — The New Jersey Devils conclude their four-game homestand tonight by hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center. The Devils are eager to snap a three-game losing streak after starting the season strong at home.

Entering the matchup with a record of 16-10-1, the Devils aim to regain momentum against the Golden Knights, currently at 12-6-8. The team’s recent struggles come after a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Dallas Stars. The crowd at Prudential Center will play a crucial role as the Devils seek to energize their fanbase before hitting the road.

Today, the Devils announced the recall of forward Angus Crookshank from the Utica Comets, their AHL affiliate. Crookshank has appeared in 17 games this season, scoring five goals and adding two assists. He expressed excitement about potentially making his debut with the Devils, saying, “I’m excited. You want to play in the NHL so any day you can be here it’s great. Hopefully, I can show my stuff.”

Tonight’s morning skate saw different line combinations as head coach Jim Keefe makes adjustments. He emphasized the need for balance in the lineup against a team like the Golden Knights, known for their strong performance. “We’re playing against a team today that gives you no shifts off. That’s really a big part of it,” Keefe stated.

The Devils are dealing with several injuries, including J. Hughes (finger), Pesce (upper body), Dadonov (hand), Kovacevic (knee), McLaughlin (undisclosed), and MacEwen (upper body). Jacob Markstrom is set to start in goal, with Jake Allen as backup.

The Golden Knights come into the game with a two-game winning streak after victories over the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. They rank third in the NHL for faceoff percentage at 53.9% and have fewer injuries compared to the Devils.

Jesper Bratt of the Devils highlighted the importance of solid defensive play against the Golden Knights. “It’s going to take our A Game to beat a team like this. We’re focused on the first period to play really solid defensively. Don’t give them the inside of the ice,” Bratt said.

This evening’s matchup marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams. They will meet again in 12 days on December 17. The game is set to start at 7 PM, and both teams are looking to establish momentum heading into the next part of their respective schedules.