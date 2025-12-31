Devils Look to End Losing Streak Against Maple Leafs Tonight

Toronto, ON – The New Jersey Devils aim to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Scotiabank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are navigating challenges, with the Leafs missing key players. Dakota Joshua and Chris Tanev are confirmed out, while Auston Matthews is a game-time decision. William Nylander is also day-to-day, having missed the Leafs’ last game.

The Maple Leafs have struggled defensively this season, ranking 31st in defensive zone time. Coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the impact of these absences, saying, “Losing players like Matthews and Nylander puts more pressure on our defense.”

Jake McCabe is expected to step up tonight, particularly in shot-blocking. With Tanev sidelined, he will likely take on a larger role defensively. McCabe averages 22 minutes of ice time per game and has blocked an average of 2.47 shots, which could increase against a strong Devils offense.

The Devils, averaging 3.00 goals against, will need key performances to capitalize on the Leafs’ missing personnel. Jesper Bratt has been a standout for New Jersey, contributing significantly in assists. His performance will be critical as the team seeks to overpower Toronto.

“The spotlight’s on us to convert opportunities,” said Bratt. “We know we can score, and tonight is a chance to show that.”

This matchup marks the second contest between the two teams this season, with the Devils having won the first encounter 5-2, where Jack Hughes made headlines by scoring three goals.

Fans can catch the game on MSG and Sportsnet Ontario, with odds favoring the Devils by a narrow margin. The over/under is set at 5.5, reflecting the expected intensity of tonight’s game.