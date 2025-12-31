Sports
Devils Look to End Losing Streak Against Maple Leafs Tonight
Toronto, ON – The New Jersey Devils aim to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Scotiabank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.
Both teams are navigating challenges, with the Leafs missing key players. Dakota Joshua and Chris Tanev are confirmed out, while Auston Matthews is a game-time decision. William Nylander is also day-to-day, having missed the Leafs’ last game.
The Maple Leafs have struggled defensively this season, ranking 31st in defensive zone time. Coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the impact of these absences, saying, “Losing players like Matthews and Nylander puts more pressure on our defense.”
Jake McCabe is expected to step up tonight, particularly in shot-blocking. With Tanev sidelined, he will likely take on a larger role defensively. McCabe averages 22 minutes of ice time per game and has blocked an average of 2.47 shots, which could increase against a strong Devils offense.
The Devils, averaging 3.00 goals against, will need key performances to capitalize on the Leafs’ missing personnel. Jesper Bratt has been a standout for New Jersey, contributing significantly in assists. His performance will be critical as the team seeks to overpower Toronto.
“The spotlight’s on us to convert opportunities,” said Bratt. “We know we can score, and tonight is a chance to show that.”
This matchup marks the second contest between the two teams this season, with the Devils having won the first encounter 5-2, where Jack Hughes made headlines by scoring three goals.
Fans can catch the game on MSG and Sportsnet Ontario, with odds favoring the Devils by a narrow margin. The over/under is set at 5.5, reflecting the expected intensity of tonight’s game.
Recent Posts
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown
- Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration
- Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney
- Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
- Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers
- Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends
- Discover the Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Today
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation
- Jill Scott Returns with New Album Set for February 2026 Release
- Deputies Respond to Knife-Wielding Man in Humboldt County
- Nets Seek Redemption Against Hot Wizards After Recent Losses
- Spurs Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Struggling Pacers
- Fairfield Basketball Coach Achieves 100th Win in Dominant Victory
- Notre Dame Hires Colts’ Charlie Partridge as Defensive Line Coach
- Angel Reese Turns Heads with Courtside Fashion Statement
- Shane Beamer Voices Frustration Over Assistant Coach’s Departure