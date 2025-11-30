Devils Seek Home Victory Against Flyers in Exciting Matchup

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils are set to host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at the Prudential Center in search of their tenth win at home. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MSGSN, with radio coverage on the Devils Hockey Network.

In their previous matchup, the Flyers scored first with a goal from Owen Tippett. He redirected Christian Dvorak’s pass to secure a 1-0 lead over the Devils. Fans can expect an action-packed game as both teams aim to boost their standings.

The Devils, with a current record of 13 wins, 7 losses, and 3 overtime losses, focus on their top lines featuring players like Nico Hischier, who leads with 21 points from 9 goals and 12 assists. He is supported by the offensive firepower of Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt.

On the other side, the Flyers, boasting a record of 16 wins and 7 losses, are led by Travis Konecny, who has notched 22 points this season. The matchup promises high stakes for both teams as they seek to solidify their playoff positions.

Fans are encouraged to follow the game closely for updates and highlights throughout the evening. The Devils are optimistic about their chances, predicted to win with a scoreline of 4-2, according to expert analyses.