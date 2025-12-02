Devin Booker Injured as Suns Face Lakers in Monday Night Matchup

LOS ANGELES, California – Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker exited the game against the Los Angeles Lakers late in the first quarter with a right groin injury and will not return, the team announced Monday night.

Booker had played ten minutes, scoring 11 points with two rebounds and three assists before being subbed out. He had recently crossed the 17,000-point milestone, making him the third-youngest player in NBA history to achieve that feat.

The absence of Booker leaves the Suns without their primary playmaker as they face a tough Lakers team. Coach Jordan Ott had previously discussed Booker’s recent struggles, indicating he had been pressed into a larger playmaking role due to injuries among teammates. ‘We’ve lost some playmakers. He’s got to make every play, at least (be) that initial domino a lot of times,’ Ott said after a recent game.

In light of Booker’s injury, Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie are expected to take on greater responsibilities for the Suns. Grayson Allen was also ruled out before the game due to illness, forcing Phoenix to adapt its strategy on the fly.

Booker himself had commented on his shooting slump prior to the injury, stating, ‘I just have to look for my opportunities… just have to keep shooting.’

The Suns entered the game with a 12-9 record, positioned seventh in the Western Conference, while the Lakers hold a strong 15-4 record. As the game progressed, the Suns managed to take a 66-52 lead at halftime despite the setback of their star player.

As the game continues, it remains unclear how long Booker will be sidelined. The Suns are slated to face the Houston Rockets next Friday, creating questions about their lineup and strategy moving forward without their star guard.