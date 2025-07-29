DeVon Franklin to Launch Autobiographical Theatrical Event in 2026

Los Angeles, CA – DeVon Franklin, an author and motivational speaker, is set to release his one-man theatrical event titled “Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough” on January 29, 2026.

Franklin, known for his work on faith-based films like “Heaven Is For Real” and “Miracles From Heaven,” aims to share his personal story of redemption through this autobiographical stage play. This production marks the first time he has publicly addressed his divorce and the subsequent growth he experienced.

The performance was recorded live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City earlier this month. It will be available as an Audible Original, joining the platform’s expanding library of podcasts and audiobooks.

In a recent statement, Franklin expressed that “Be True” will explore themes of doubt, success, and love. He hopes to inspire others by sharing the challenges he faced and the triumphs he achieved after personal setbacks.

Additionally, Sonic Gods Studios is gearing up for the premiere of a docuseries titled “No Hands: For The Love Of Racing” on Prime Video on July 31, which follows Torsten Gross, a quadriplegic race car driver. The docuseries highlights Gross’s journey as he strives to achieve success in GT motorsports.

Chris Hayman, CEO of Sonic Gods Studios, remarked that the series not only showcases racing but also challenges traditional notions of who can succeed in the sport. “It’s about rewriting assumptions about who belongs on a racetrack,” he said.

Franklin’s theatrical event and the upcoming docuseries both exemplify a commitment to storytelling that inspires and uplifts audiences.