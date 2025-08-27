Entertainment
Devon Walker Leaves Saturday Night Live After Three Seasons
New York, NY — Comedian Devon Walker announced his departure from “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) on August 26, 2025, after three seasons with the iconic sketch show.
In an Instagram post with the title “Wait… did he quit or did he get fired?” Walker shared his mixed feelings about leaving. He described jobs in the entertainment industry as “a bunch of little marriages.” He stated, “Some of ’em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not.”
Walker, 34, reflected on his time at SNL, saying, “Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f***ed up lil family.” He thanked his friends and fellow writers, Alex English and Gary Richardson, emphasizing their journey from running a bar show to working at 30 Rock.
Before concluding, Walker shared he would be traveling to Japan and mentioned his hope to star in a prestige drama with Julianne Moore upon his return. He reassured fans, stating, “This is good news! It was just time for me to do something different.”
SNL creator Lorne Michaels is reportedly planning significant changes for the upcoming 51st season, set to premiere on October 4. Walker is the first cast member to announce his exit ahead of this season, with writer Celeste Yim also recently departing after five seasons.
Representatives for SNL have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding Walker’s departure.
