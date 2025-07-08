DeWanna Bonner Expected to Rejoin Phoenix Mercury Soon

Phoenix, AZ — WNBA veteran DeWanna Bonner is expected to sign with the Phoenix Mercury in the coming days, league sources confirmed on Monday. The move comes after Bonner’s brief stint with the Indiana Fever, where she averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in just nine games.

Bonner, 37, began her WNBA career with the Mercury, who drafted her with the No. 5 pick in 2009. Over ten seasons in Phoenix, she helped the team win two WNBA championships before joining the Fever last offseason. However, after nine games, the Fever waived her on June 25 at her request due to a lack of fit within the team.

In a statement following her release, Bonner expressed gratitude to the Indiana Fever, acknowledging the organization’s support in her decision to move on. “I felt the fit did not work out, and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request,” she said.

Bonner has been a consistent scorer throughout her 15-year career, averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and earning six All-Star selections. Despite her experience, she played only a limited role in Indiana, starting just three of the nine games she appeared in.

The Mercury currently have a record of 12-6 and are tied for second place in the league standings. The team features new stars like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, and Alyssa Thomas, who is also Bonner’s fiancée, reuniting the couple on the court.

The potential signing is eagerly anticipated, especially since the Mercury aim to bolster their lineup after the departure of longtime franchise players such as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Bonner’s expected return to Phoenix indicates a new chapter in her storied career and a chance to impact her former team significantly.