DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — DeWanna Bonner‘s time with the Indiana Fever appears to be over. Multiple league sources confirm that the two-time WNBA champion is not interested in returning to the team. Instead, Bonner reportedly prefers to join the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream.

Bonner’s agent, Mike Cound, declined to comment on his client’s future with the Fever. The Fever signed Bonner in February to a one-year, unprotected contract worth $200,000, making her one of their top acquisitions in a high-profile free agency period.

During her brief time with the Fever, Bonner played in nine games, starting three. However, she was benched in favor of shooting guard Lexie Hull after just a few games. Following six games as a bench player, Bonner was sidelined due to ‘personal reasons’. In those nine games, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

In her last game on June 10 against the Dream, Bonner scored just five points, along with two rebounds and two assists. Reports suggest that the fit between Bonner and the Fever was ‘off’ from the start. The team initially signed her to be a leader for its youthful roster.

The Fever now face a couple of potential paths. One option, though unlikely, is a trade since the Mercury and the Dream each have some salary cap space. A trade would likely require multiple players to accommodate Bonner’s salary.

The more probable outcome appears to be waiving Bonner. Since she is on an unprotected contract, waiving her would only leave the Fever responsible for a prorated salary, freeing up valuable cap space. If the Fever chose this route, other teams would have 48 hours to claim her. If no teams step forward, Bonner would become an unrestricted free agent. The current minimum salary in the WNBA stands at $78,831, allowing teams like the Mercury to sign her without having to make roster cuts.