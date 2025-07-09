DeWanna Bonner Set to Return to Phoenix Mercury Soon

PHOENIX, Arizona — DeWanna Bonner, a veteran WNBA guard/forward, is expected to sign with the Phoenix Mercury, her former team, according to league sources. The formal announcement of the deal is anticipated on Tuesday.

Bonner, 37, began her illustrious WNBA career with the Mercury after being drafted fifth overall out of Auburn in 2009. During her 10 seasons in Phoenix, she won two WNBA championships and earned three Sixth Woman of the Year awards before becoming a full-time starter in 2012.

In 2020, Bonner joined the Connecticut Sun and played five seasons with them before signing a contract with the Indiana Fever this season. However, after participating in just nine games for Indiana, she was waived on June 25. Bonner expressed gratitude to the Fever but indicated that she felt the fit was not right for her.

“I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on,” Bonner stated at the time of her release.

With the Fever, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Her career averages are much higher, listing 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over 511 regular-season contests.

Bonner has also excelled in the playoffs, averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds across 87 playoff games. Her return to the Mercury comes at a crucial time as the team sits at 13-6, tied for second place in the league standings. Bonner was spotted courtside during the Mercury’s recent game against the Dallas Wings, adding to speculation about her imminent return.

Head coach Nate Tibbetts declined to comment on the situation prior to the game when asked about Bonner’s possible signing.