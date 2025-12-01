DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance

Detroit, MI — Traverse Moore and the DeWitt Panthers made history on Friday, clinching the 2025 Division 3 state title with an impressive 54-20 victory over Mount Pleasant at Ford Field. Moore, the standout quarterback, set a new championship game record with 397 rushing yards, surpassing the previous record of 314 yards set by Kadale Williams of Jackson Lumen Christi in 2024.

DeWitt (14-0) showcased a strong start, quickly gaining a 33-point lead in the first half. Moore was a significant force in the game, contributing four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown by halftime. His record-breaking day not only secured the title but also marked DeWitt’s second state championship in football.

Mount Pleasant (13-1) struggled to keep pace, although quarterback Xavier Creguer managed to break through with a remarkable 91-yard rushing touchdown, setting a record for the longest rushing touchdown in Michigan championship history. Despite this, they could not close the gap on DeWitt as the Panthers’ dominant offensive line led to a total of 575 rushing yards for the team.

Helping Moore in the run game were Channing Ridley, who rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Bashore, who added 77 rushing yards and another touchdown. DeWitt’s offensive strategy and execution were evident, as they scored on their first six possessions, dominating the game from start to finish.

The matchup turned into a commanding performance by DeWitt, with the team’s exceptional offensive output preventing any significant comeback efforts from Mount Pleasant. The game was noted for its high scoring, with DeWitt achieving their second 50-point performance of the championship weekend.

As the final whistle blew, the celebration began on DeWitt’s sidelines, marking a historic achievement for the Panthers. The community and players alike rejoiced in the success of their perfect season, solidifying their place in school history.