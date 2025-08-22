Dexter Approaches Climactic Showdown as Episode 8 Streams Soon

NEW YORK, New York — The thrilling series “Dexter: Resurrections” is drawing closer to its climax as Episode 8 streams on Friday, Aug. 22, at 12 a.m. Eastern, and re-airs on Sunday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern on Showtime.

Fans have multiple ways to watch. Besides live and on-demand streaming options, viewers can catch Episode 8 for free on platforms offering trials, which include options available until the promotional period ends on the 24th.

In the latest installment, Dexter finds himself torn between his duties as a father and the dark impulses of his “Dark Passenger.” His relationship with son Harrison is central to the plot, as it brings both protective instincts and vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, Claudette‘s investigation into Miami Metro continues to progress, threatening to expose Dexter’s carefully hidden identity.

Suspicion grows around Leon Prater, who connects evidence to Dexter’s shadowy past. The episode promises tension as Dexter may soon target Al Jolly, also known as Rapunzel, in what could lead to a psychological battle.

Additionally, a cameo from Joey Quinn is expected, evoking nostalgia as the series weaves past characters into the current narrative.

Fans are eagerly speculating on their predictions for the upcoming episodes as showrunners heighten the suspense. Angel Batista, former Miami Metro PD captain, is on a personal mission to uncover Dexter’s dark secrets before he retires. Although he lacks solid evidence, Batista cannot shake the feeling that Dexter may be the infamous Bay Harbor Butcher.

With only three episodes left, Batista’s determination leads him to track Dexter’s movements, using Airpods planted in Dexter’s car. Despite skepticism from Detectives Wallace and Oliva, Batista is relentless in his pursuit of justice.

“He understands the danger, but he’s past that,” said actor David Zayas, who portrays Batista. “He needs to do the right thing, and that leads to a lot of problems.” As Batista closes in, audiences are left to wonder if he can finally gather enough evidence to bring Dexter to justice.

Dexter has warned Batista that the confrontation won’t end well, but as the season culminates, the question remains: who will triumph, the killer or the relentless pursuer?