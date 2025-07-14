Dexter Cast’s Real-Life Relationships: A Look Inside

NEW YORK, NY — The cast of the popular series ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ is back for an exciting new spinoff, but off-screen, many of its members lead quieter lives with their romantic partners. ‘Dexter: Resurrection’, which debuted on July 11, continues the story of Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall, as he seeks his missing son, Harrison, in New York City. The series builds on the legacy of the earlier ‘Dexter’ and ‘Dexter: New Blood’ series.

Alongside Hall, actors David Zayas and Jack Alcott reprise their roles, while new talents like Emilia Suárez join the cast. Hall, who portrays the enigmatic character, enjoys a stable marriage with his wife, Morgan Macgregor, whom he wed in 2016. Hall praised Macgregor in a 2018 interview, describing her as ‘incredible’ and a true friend.

David Dinklage, known for playing Leon Prater, has been married to Erica Schmidt since 2005. The couple has two children and has kept their family life largely private. In a heartfelt speech at an award ceremony, Dinklage expressed gratitude to Schmidt for her support and patience.

Meanwhile, Zayas, who plays Captain Angel Batista, has built a supportive relationship with actress Liza Colón-Zayas since their marriage in 1998. Liza honored David during her recent award acceptance speech, crediting him with encouraging her to succeed in her career.

Jack Alcott, playing Harrison Morgan, is currently dating Izabela Vidovic, a fellow actor. The couple, who started dating in 2023, often share light-hearted moments on social media, celebrating their relationship milestones.

Actress Uma Thurman, who portrays Charley, remains single after her high-profile relationships. Known for her past engagements, Thurman keeps her love life private since her split from financier Arpad Busson in 2014.

Kadia Saraf, joining as Detective Claudette Wallace, is married to actor Patrick Serpico. Their romance began during a guest role she had on the show they both star in, leading to their wedding in 2022.

Dominic Fumusa, who plays Detective Melvin Oliva, has been married to actress Ilana Levine since 2002. They share two children and often express their affectionate partnership openly online.

Finally, Emilia Suárez’s relationship with performer James Olivas is blooming, commemorating two years together as of June 2025. As they pursue their careers in entertainment, both are actively involved in their artistic endeavors.

With various stories of love and support, the ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ cast not only entertains viewers but also showcases their own unique relationships.