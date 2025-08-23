Dexter Faces New Threats in Episode 8 of Resurrection

NEW YORK, NY — Episode 8 of “Dexter: Resurrection” premieres Friday, August 22, at 12 a.m. Eastern on Paramount+ with Showtime. The episode, titled “The Kill Room Where It Happens,” promises high tension as Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall, risks exposure to his past.

In this episode, Dexter navigates the complex balance between fatherhood and his Dark Passenger, with his son Harrison featuring prominently in the plot. The tension escalates when former Miami Metro colleague Angel Batista, played by David Zayas, gets closer to connecting Dexter to the infamous Bay Harbor Butcher case.

“Dexter finds himself in increasingly precarious situations throughout the episode,” said showrunner Clyde Phillips. “His relationship with Harrison deepens, putting both characters in danger as secrets threaten to unravel.” Angel’s investigation into Dexter stirs up complications, pushing Dexter closer to recklessness.

Meanwhile, the episode introduces a new antagonist, Leon Prater, played by Peter Dinklage, who continues to unearth Dexter’s hidden past. Prater’s obsession with serial killers adds a new layer of danger for Dexter and Harrison.

In a chilling subplot, Dexter confronts Vinny, a slumlord portrayed by Steve Shirripa. Acting out of desperation, Dexter offers Vinny a terrifying ultimatum in the dark, eerie setting of a wig shop, setting up a potential showdown.

As the episode progresses, Angel’s pursuit leads him to a disturbing discovery in the wig shop, raising the stakes for Dexter. The tension builds as Angel catches a glimpse of Dexter’s gruesome secret, leaving viewers on edge.

The episode culminates when Prater unexpectedly confronts Dexter and Harrison during a lunch outing, spiraling the narrative into a heart-stopping cliffhanger. With the revelation of Harrison’s identity, the implications for both father and son are monumental.

“The truth about Dexter’s past is lurking just around the corner, and the series leaves viewers questioning how long Dexter can maintain his facade,” Phillips noted, hinting at the upcoming twists. “This episode is pivotal in shifting the dynamics among all central characters, leading to an exhilarating finale this season.”

Fans can catch Episode 8 of “Dexter: Resurrection” streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, with new episodes released every week through September 5, 2025.