Dexter Lives Again in Upcoming Series ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

NEW YORK, NY — Michael C. Hall reprises his role as the iconic Dexter Morgan in the upcoming series ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ set to premiere on July 11, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime. This new installment follows the controversial ending of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ where Dexter was shot by his son, Harrison.

In ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Hall’s character was left for dead after a climactic showdown with Harrison, who had been navigating his own trauma regarding his father’s dark legacy. Showrunner Clyde Phillips previously stated that Dexter’s death was essential to the narrative, emphasizing the complexity of the antihero role. “Dexter is an antihero, which is still a hero that we like, but he is still psychotic,” Phillips explained.

Despite the turmoil surrounding Dexter’s fate, the buzz around ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ marks a return to form for the franchise, as teaser trailers suggest that Dexter survived. In a stroke of luck, his survival was aided by sub-zero temperatures that slowed his blood loss, allowing for timely medical assistance. Hall expressed his excitement for continuing Dexter’s story, saying, “I feel excited about his story continuing, and I think people will like it.”

This new series promises to shift focus towards Harrison, who is portrayed as grappling with his father’s shadow. The narrative will explore their complex relationship, especially after Harrison’s drastic actions against Dexter, revealing the emotional toll that their bond carries. “Harrison remains a mysterious character, and I think it is imperative to delve into his pain and trauma in this spinoff,” Hall noted.

Harrison’s struggle with his identity and his father’s legacy also features prominently in the new season, as he is seen trying to reconcile his past actions while navigating life in New York City. In addition, the series introduces a cast of new characters, including billionaire Leon Prater, who leads a group of serial killers, adding layers to Dexter’s revitalized quest for justice.

With a fresh narrative direction and returning familiar faces, ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ invites both longtime fans and new viewers to explore the darkly comedic world of Dexter Morgan once again. As Phillips noted, “This isn’t the Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy story. Dexter has been referred to as America’s favorite serial killer.”