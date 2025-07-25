Dexter Morgan Returns in New Series ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

Los Angeles, California — Dexter Morgan is back as the beloved anti-hero returns in the new series ‘Dexter: Resurrection.’ Available exclusively on Paramount+ Premium, the show premiered with a two-episode debut at 12:01 a.m. PST on July 11, 2025, before its cable release on Showtime on July 13.

Michael C. Hall reprises his iconic role as Dexter, who is on a quest to reconnect with his son Harrison after a life-altering incident. Following a shocking turn of events in ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ where Dexter was shot by Harrison, the latest series picks up weeks later. Dexter awakens to find his son missing, prompting him to journey to New York City to find Harrison and come to terms with their troubled past.

This new chapter brings back familiar faces, including David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista and introduces film star Uma Thurman as Charley. Clyde Phillips, who was the showrunner for the original series, returns in the same capacity for ‘Dexter: Resurrection.’ Hall also serves as an executive producer alongside Scott Reynolds.

The series features a total of 10 episodes, with new episodes premiering weekly on Fridays for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. For Showtime viewers, episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The first season is set to run until September 5, 2025, on Paramount+ and September 7, 2025, on Showtime.

A complete cast list includes Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and special appearances by actors like Peter Dinklage and Neil Patrick Harris.

With a mix of suspense and drama, ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ promises to explore the complex relationships and darkness that linger in Dexter’s life and within the city that never sleeps.

Fans of the franchise can expect exciting developments as the series unfolds and discover if Dexter can find redemption alongside his son. The show’s captivating storyline is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.