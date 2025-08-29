Dexter: Resurrection Episode 9 Promises High Stakes for Characters

NEW YORK, NY — The much-anticipated episode 9 of “Dexter: Resurrection” is set to air Friday, August 29, at 12 a.m. Eastern. Showtime is also airing a repeat on Sunday, August 31, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

This episode is expected to heighten the tension between predator Dexter Morgan and his pursuer, Detective Angel Batista. Season 1, Episode 9, titled “Touched by an Ángel,” finds Dexter launched into Leon Prater’s trophy vault, adorned in Red’s trademark black hoodie and brandishing a knife over a person lying on a table.

As viewers digest this thriller, many may wonder if the trailer indicates another murder within Prater’s dark collection or if it’s a mere hallucination. Meanwhile, Detective Claudette Wallace is closing in on the Bay Harbor Butcher case, adding another layer to the existing conflicts. Batista’s relentless pursuit of justice, or even vengeance, raises questions about the consequences he might face.

For those without cable, episode 9 will be available on platforms like DIRECTV and Paramount+, both of which offer free trial subscriptions. New users on these platforms can also enjoy discounts, making it easier to access this episode live or on demand.

Following the storyline, Dexter is seen grappling with the ramifications of Prater’s knowledge about his son, Harrison, and how that may impact his dual life. With Prater and Charley inching closer to the truth, Dexter faces extraordinary lengths to protect his family and keep his past hidden.

As Episode 9 unfolds in a high-stakes manner, it promises to leave viewers eagerly awaiting the season finale. The struggles and complexities of the characters hint at intense developments ahead.

In “Dexter: Resurrection,” Hall reprises his role alongside a talented cast including Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, and others. The episode will stream on Paramount+ and continue to evolve an already gripping storyline.