Dexter: Resurrection Episode 5 Delivers Truth and Surprises

NEW YORK, NY — Episode 5 of “Dexter: Resurrection,” titled “Murder Horny,” aired on August 1, 2025, bringing significant character developments and shocking twists.

The episode centers around Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) as he confronts his past and connects with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). The episode opens with Dexter stopping Harrison before he enters a police station. Harrison, shocked, expresses his disbelief at seeing his father. “You’re like a horror movie villain who can’t be killed!” he exclaims. This moment marks a pivotal turning point in their strained relationship.

As Dexter shares his traumatic experiences, particularly those connected to Iron Lake, he reassures Harrison that nothing was his fault. Dexter acknowledges his mistakes, including the role he played in the events that traumatized Harrison. Their emotional exchange culminates in Dexter taking on the weight of Harrison’s guilt, symbolized by taking his son’s watch, which stops the obsessive ticking in Harrison’s mind.

Meanwhile, Lady Vengeance, portrayed by Krysten Ritter, engages in a chilling subplot. Her violent methods attract Dexter’s interest, but as they bond, Dexter discovers that her motivations differ from his own. Mia’s proposition for a partnership in killing poses a significant threat to Dexter’s secret life. She admits her enjoyment of killing, deviating from the code Dexter lives by.

As Mia prepares to capture her next victim, Dexter discreetly monitors the situation from a distance. In a surprising twist, he calls the police, leading to Mia’s arrest. The police find evidence linking her to Ryan Foster‘s murder, absolving Harrison of guilt and simultaneously complicating Dexter’s situation with the dangerous billionaire, Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage).

In the aftermath of this shocking development, Detective Wallace (Kadia Saraf) questions Harrison about Mia’s arrest, inadvertently making him a suspect. Despite the tension, the episode concludes on a hopeful note for Dexter and Harrison’s relationship, as they find understanding and support in each other.

With new episodes scheduled weekly, the series continues to explore themes of morality, family, and the complexities of a life intertwined with crime.