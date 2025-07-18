Dexter: Resurrection Premieres to Record-Breaking Viewership on Paramount+

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated return of television’s favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan, debuted on Friday with the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection, attracting 3.1 million global viewers across multiple platforms over the weekend. This marks a 46% increase in viewership compared to previous series, according to Paramount Global.

Two episodes were released on Friday, with the cable premiere set for Sunday. The series quickly became Paramount+’s most-streamed premiere in Showtime history, surpassing Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: New Blood by 44% and 79%, respectively.

“Dexter: Resurrection delivered an electrifying performance that not only rekindled a fiercely devoted fanbase but also captivated a new generation of viewers,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. “This triumph underscores the lasting impact of this iconic franchise.”

Returning in the titular role, Michael C. Hall reprises his character Dexter Morgan in a continuation of the previous installment, Dexter: New Blood. The story picks up weeks after Dexter is shot by his son, Harrison. Awakening from a coma, he embarks on a mission to find his son, who has disappeared.

Shaking off the past is no easy task for Dexter, especially when Miami Metro detective Angel Batista, played by David Zayas, arrives with questions about his past. “The only way out is together,” the character reflects as father and son navigate the complexities of their dark legacies.

Other cast members include Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and Peter Dinklage. Executive producers Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Marcos Siega join Hall in bringing the series to life.

With the show’s gritty thematic undertones intact, fans are treated to a look at both the psychological struggles of the characters and their dark, twisted moral dilemmas.

As the episodes unfold, it becomes clear that Dexter is not just battling external forces, but also grappling with his own morality and familial relationships.

This thrilling revival of a beloved series has set high expectations for the episodes yet to come.