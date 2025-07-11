Dexter Returns: More Gruesome Murders and Star-Studded Cast

LAS VEGAS, NV — Dexter Morgan, the beloved but controversial serial killer, is back in a new series titled “Dexter: Resurrection,” premiering this week. Actor Michael C. Hall reprises his role in a show that continues to explore the darker aspects of his complex character.

The new season follows Dexter as he escapes from what seemed like a fatal wound inflicted by his son, Harrison, in the previous series, “Dexter: New Blood.” “Well, you know, he didn’t get shot in the head,” Hall said during a recent interview. “The conversation started as a result of my saying, ‘What if he didn’t die?’”

While Hall initially floated the idea of bringing Dexter back, he admitted that the team’s collaboration has made the project compelling. “Time passing, perspective shifting, recognising what a wonderful thing it is to collaborate with this family,” he said. The production team is currently working on the remaining episodes, with only the first episode available for viewers.

The show reunites Hall with a star-studded cast, including Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage. Thurman will portray a head of security, while Dinklage takes on the role of a billionaire venture capitalist. “Dexter sort of trips into a literal and figurative invitation to a gathering of unsavoury …” teased Hall, hinting at a dark and twisted plot for the season.

In addition to the main cast, recognizable names like Neil Patrick Harris and Krysten Ritter will appear as guests in villainous roles. Hall also shared his thoughts on the potential return of Dexter in future projects. “I don’t think we resolve things at the end of this season… the reasonable expectation is that there will be more to come,” he said.

The original series debuted in 2006 and received critical acclaim for its portrayal of Dexter as a morally ambiguous antihero. Despite mixed reviews regarding past finales, Hall is optimistic about the continuation of his character. “No, that would make me crazy,” Hall replied when asked if he follows internet reactions about the show. “There’s something about the character that people just don’t want to see him die.”

As the fans await the premiere, the first two episodes of “Dexter: Resurrection” are available on Paramount+ Premium, with the rest set to air on July 13. The upcoming season is sure to deliver the grisly dismemberment fans have come to expect, cementing Dexter’s legacy in TV history.