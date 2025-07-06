Entertainment
Dexter Returns in New Show After Controversial Finale
LOS ANGELES, CA — The beloved franchise surrounding Dexter Morgan is set to continue with the new series, “Dexter: Resurrection,” premiering July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime. This follows the divisive conclusion of “Dexter: New Blood,” where Dexter, played by Michael C. Hall, met a tragic fate at the hands of his son, Harrison.
In the climactic finale of “New Blood,” Harrison, portrayed by Jack Alcott, shot Dexter as part of a twisted resolution that left fans divided. The showrunner, Clyde Phillips, explained that Dexter’s death was a necessary conclusion to his complicated character arc, likening him to an antihero who ultimately needed to face the consequences of his actions.
Fans were outraged following Dexter’s death, sparking significant backlash towards the show’s conclusion. However, the creators have reassured audiences with the trailer for “Resurrection,” revealing that Dexter survived the chilling gunshot, aided by sub-zero temperatures that slowed his bleeding. This compelling twist has reignited excitement among viewers.
Hall expressed enthusiasm about reprising his role as Dexter, stating, “I feel excited about his story continuing, and I think people will like it.” He noted that Dexter’s return is a chance for deeper exploration of his complex relationship with Harrison, who suffered greatly under Dexter’s shadow.
In the series, Dexter makes his way to New York City, drawn to reconnect with his son. Along the way, he encounters new characters, including billionaire Leon Prater, who orchestrates a sinister club for serial killers. Notable original cast members will return, including James Remar as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s deceased father.
Phillips also emphasized that Dexter is now in his 50s, adding layers to his character as he navigates his past mistakes while trying to mend his fractured family ties. “The code is vital to his integrity and the show,” Phillips shared, reiterating the importance of Dexter’s moral compass.
The anticipation for “Dexter: Resurrection” highlights both the character’s enduring popularity and the show’s complicated legacy. Hall noted the intense viewer attachment to the character and the narrative, suggesting Dexter’s continued adventures will offer closure and potentially new beginnings for both him and Harrison.
