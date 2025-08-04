Sports
Dez Bryant Calls Out Jerry Jones Over Cowboys’ Drama
FRISCO, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has publicly criticized team owner Jerry Jones for the ongoing drama surrounding the franchise’s management and player negotiations. Bryant’s remarks reflect a growing frustration among fans and former players alike.
In a recent tweet, Bryant stated, “This isn’t a drama show…this should be about football and only football.” His comments come in light of contract negotiations for key players like Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, which have become increasingly public and contentious.
Bryant’s frustration is well-founded, given the many distractions that often overshadow the team’s performance. He referenced instances such as the Ezekiel Elliott contract saga, where Jones publicly downplayed Elliott’s role, remarking, “Zeke-who?” Such comments, according to Bryant, negatively impact player confidence and locker room dynamics.
As the Cowboys navigate sensitive negotiations, reports indicate that talks with Parsons have significantly stalled. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has mentioned that discussions have cooled to the point where the two sides “aren’t even really speaking” anymore.
Parsons, who is under contract through 2025, is aiming for a deal that could exceed $200 million, potentially making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. However, frustrations arise as Jones has made questionable remarks about the player’s durability, incorrectly stating that Parsons missed six games last season instead of four.
As the pressure mounts for the Cowboys to deliver on the field, Bryant’s words resonate with many who believe that the focus should return to football rather than distractions created by management. The ongoing saga highlights the balancing act required of Jones to maintain both team morale and business interests.
