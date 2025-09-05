Sports
Dez Bryant Supports Eagles Following Key Trade for John Metchie
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — In a surprising twist in the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant expressed support for the Philadelphia Eagles following their acquisition of wide receiver John Metchie from the Houston Texans on August 17, 2025. Bryant, known for his outspoken nature, defended the move on social media, praising Metchie’s potential impact on the Eagles’ offense.
“You clearly don’t know football,” Bryant tweeted in response to a critic who doubted the trade. He emphasized that Metchie’s lackluster statistics were due to unfortunate circumstances, including health issues and a crowded Texans’ receiver room. “Eagles clearly got a steal,” Bryant added, highlighting the receiver’s familiarity with established stars Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.
The Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, are gaining traction among bettors ahead of the new season. Many are now exploring options for placing bets on the team’s performance, as enthusiasm for their potential grows. The Eagles’ new addition might influence these wagering trends, especially in a division as competitive as the NFC East.
In the trade, Philadelphia dealt tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick to Houston for Metchie, a former second-rounder from Alabama. Despite Metchie’s underwhelming rookie stats of 40 catches for 415 yards and one touchdown over two seasons, analysts and fans are optimistic about what he could bring to Philly’s offense.
Metchie posted impressive numbers at Alabama, where he made 155 receptions for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns in just 30 games. The Eagles are hopeful that his past success can translate into a substantial role on their roster, especially following a 2024 season where they reached the playoffs but fell short in their ambitions.
When the news broke of the trade, reactions were mixed among fans, but Bryant’s backing of Metchie has sparked conversations about the wide receiver’s potential. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the integration of Metchie into the Eagles’ offense will be a key focus during training camp.
The Eagles aim to continue building on their recent successes, and with Hurts and Smith already excelling as a dynamic duo, adding Metchie could make their offense even more formidable. With the kickoff for the new season just around the corner, all eyes will be on Metchie to see if he can deliver on the hype.
