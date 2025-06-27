DHS Grants $94.4 Million to Combat Rising Anti-Semitism in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday that it has awarded $94.4 million in federal grants to 512 Jewish faith-based organizations to enhance security measures. This funding is provided through the National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS), part of a pre-designated fund under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grants are intended to offer support for target hardening and other physical security enhancements in the wake of a disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the United States. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, “DHS is working to put a stop to the deeply disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the United States. That this money is necessary at all is tragic. Anti-Semitic violence has no place in this country.”

McLaughlin emphasized that under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, DHS aims to ensure Jewish people can live free from the threat of violence and terrorism. The funding has been utilized in the past for safety initiatives like security cameras and physical barriers.

Anti-Semitic incidents have surged in the U.S. since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Protests related to the Israel-Palestine conflict have erupted on college campuses, including notable events at Columbia University and New York University.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported a record-high number of anti-Semitic incidents in 2024, marking a 344% increase over the previous five years. With the recent trend of violence, including attacks targeting pro-Israel demonstrators, the need for such funding has become increasingly urgent.

Sources from DHS indicated that the grants require faith-based organizations to first apply through the department. These funds represent just the beginning of ongoing financial assistance to bolster security measures.

The Trump administration has continued to support Israel amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, recently facilitating a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. While progress is noted abroad, issues of anti-Semitism persist at home, demonstrating the complex landscape of today’s sociopolitical climate.