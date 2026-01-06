DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Leads Major ICE Operation in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Tuesday during a large-scale operation in St. Paul, marking what officials describe as the largest enforcement action of its kind in Minnesota.

The raid took place on Payne Avenue and led to the arrest of an Ecuadorian national wanted for murder in his home country. Noem stated that the individual has prior criminal convictions in Ecuador. Video footage shared by Noem showed heavily armed agents escorting the man from his apartment.

This operation is part of a broader effort as federal immigration enforcement ramps up in the Twin Cities. Officials reported an additional 2,000 ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents were possibly deployed to Minnesota this week, though this number has not been independently verified.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), over 150 arrests were made in Minnesota on Monday alone. The increased presence of ICE agents follows the launch of Operation Metro Surge in December, which aims to address immigration violations in the region. This latest influx of agents is expected to last 30 days and may include U.S. Border Patrol.

“We have the largest immigration operation ever taking place right now,” said Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. He emphasized that agents will conduct door-to-door visits at businesses suspected of hiring undocumented workers.

Noem’s participation in this operation is significant, especially as immigration crackdowns are expected to intensify nationwide, fueled by an increase in ICE’s budget and staffing. The agency announced Monday that it would add 12,000 new agents by 2026, more than doubling its personnel from the start of 2025.

Noem expressed that the goal of these actions is to combat “rampant fraud and criminality happening in Minnesota.” However, the operations have raised concerns among immigrant advocates in the region who fear the consequences for local communities.

Despite the ambitious plans for ICE, the Department of Homeland Security did not directly address inquiries about Noem’s visit or the specifics of the operation. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, in a written statement, confirmed that DHS has arrested over 1,000 individuals in Minnesota but did not provide additional details.