Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh’s Action-Packed Film Opens to Rave Reviews

(Mumbai, India) – The much-anticipated film ‘Dhurandhar,’ starring Ranveer Singh, opened in theaters on December 5, 2025, and is already receiving rave reviews. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action drama features a stellar cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

‘Dhurandhar’ is set against significant historical events, including the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 and the 2001 Parliament attack. It tells the story of Ajay Sanyal, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief, who leads a daring mission to infiltrate the Karachi underworld to combat terrorism. The film has already drawn attention for its intense plot and thrilling action sequences.

Early reviews highlight Singh’s powerful performance, with fans praising his return to the screen after his last film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ One viewer called the film “absolutely gripping,” while another applauded its character development and intense screenplay. Analysts predict it could be one of Singh’s biggest openings since the pandemic, with box office estimates suggesting it may exceed the Rs 20 crore mark on its opening day.

Social media is buzzing with reactions, particularly towards Akshaye Khanna, who has emerged as a standout performer. Fans have described him as “effortlessly charming” and “a scene-stealer.” Others have noted the film’s high-pace action and emotional depth, marking it as a compelling watch for audiences.

The film also aims to shed light on the themes of patriotism and sacrifice. It features a runtime of over three and a half hours, making it one of the longest Bollywood films in recent years. Positive word of mouth appears to be accelerating ticket sales, with many cinemas reporting sold-out shows and high ticket prices.

In addition to the cast’s dynamic performances, the film has ignited discussions on social media regarding themes of authenticity in filmmaking. Yami Gautam, the director’s wife, expressed her pride in the film, describing it as a collective effort that represents courage and unity. As ‘Dhurandhar’ continues to gain momentum, expectations for its box office performance remain high.