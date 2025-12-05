Entertainment
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh’s Action-Packed Film Opens to Rave Reviews
(Mumbai, India) – The much-anticipated film ‘Dhurandhar,’ starring Ranveer Singh, opened in theaters on December 5, 2025, and is already receiving rave reviews. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action drama features a stellar cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.
‘Dhurandhar’ is set against significant historical events, including the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 and the 2001 Parliament attack. It tells the story of Ajay Sanyal, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief, who leads a daring mission to infiltrate the Karachi underworld to combat terrorism. The film has already drawn attention for its intense plot and thrilling action sequences.
Early reviews highlight Singh’s powerful performance, with fans praising his return to the screen after his last film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ One viewer called the film “absolutely gripping,” while another applauded its character development and intense screenplay. Analysts predict it could be one of Singh’s biggest openings since the pandemic, with box office estimates suggesting it may exceed the Rs 20 crore mark on its opening day.
Social media is buzzing with reactions, particularly towards Akshaye Khanna, who has emerged as a standout performer. Fans have described him as “effortlessly charming” and “a scene-stealer.” Others have noted the film’s high-pace action and emotional depth, marking it as a compelling watch for audiences.
The film also aims to shed light on the themes of patriotism and sacrifice. It features a runtime of over three and a half hours, making it one of the longest Bollywood films in recent years. Positive word of mouth appears to be accelerating ticket sales, with many cinemas reporting sold-out shows and high ticket prices.
In addition to the cast’s dynamic performances, the film has ignited discussions on social media regarding themes of authenticity in filmmaking. Yami Gautam, the director’s wife, expressed her pride in the film, describing it as a collective effort that represents courage and unity. As ‘Dhurandhar’ continues to gain momentum, expectations for its box office performance remain high.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown