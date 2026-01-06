Día de los Reyes Magos Celebrated with Festivities at Mint Museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On January 6, 2026, the Mint Museum Randolph will host the Dia de los Reyes Magos (Epiphany) celebration. The event coincides with the ongoing exhibition, ‘Art of Devotion: The Santos de Palo Tradition of Puerto Rico.’

Visitors can enjoy guided tours of the exhibition, and a lively afternoon filled with music, dance, storytelling, arts and crafts. A traditional Pastorela performance and a taste of Rosca de Reyes (Three Kings Bread) will also be highlights of the day.

This cherished holiday marks the end of the Christmas season and celebrates the arrival of the three wise men—Melchor, Gaspar, and Baltasar—who, according to Christian tradition, traveled from afar to present gifts to the baby Jesus in Bethlehem.

In many countries, including Mexico, families gather to share the symbolic Rosca de Reyes, a ring-shaped bread adorned with candied fruit. The treat has a figure of the baby Jesus hidden inside; the person who finds it is responsible for hosting a special celebration on Día de la Candelaria on February 2.

In the Caribbean, particularly Puerto Rico, the holiday is celebrated with music and parrandas, where people visit friends and family, singing traditional holiday songs. Children leave boxes of grass or hay for the camels of the wise men, hoping for gifts by morning.

Despite differing customs across regions, a common thread remains: family unity and remembrance of an event filled with faith and generosity.

On January 5, children will prepare letters to the three kings, placing them in shoes or near Christmas trees, hoping to communicate their wishes. This time-honored custom continues to connect children to the magic of the holiday.

The Mint Museum invites everyone to join in this vibrant celebration of culture and tradition.