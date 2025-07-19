Diablo 4 Patch 2.3.1 Offers Major Buffs and Changes

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of Diablo 4 have reason to celebrate as patch notes for update 2.3.1 were released on July 12, 2025. This update brings significant improvements to the Sins of the Horadrim expansion, enhancing the gaming experience for players.

The update focuses on making experience-boosting motes more valuable and smoothing endgame progression. It offers buffs to all six character classes, with special attention given to Barbarians. According to the patch notes, while the update may not be a drastic shift, it is a robust installment.

One of the main changes involves the experience motes found in ‘Forgotten Wisdom’ nightmare dungeons. These will spawn less frequently, but the cap on the number of motes found in a single zone has been significantly increased. Each mote now grants additional experience, which will be shared among party members, minimizing disputes over loot.

Endgame adjustments include the addition of bonus Artificer’s Stones for players clearing The Pit at tier 70 and above, allowing for enhanced gameplay in a popular endgame activity. Additionally, Horadric Chests will now offer more salvage materials and Forgotten Souls, alongside bonuses for Legion Events.

The Barbarian class receives damage increases across several skills, notably with Hammer of the Ancients and Upheaval. The Necromancer’s Golem damage will see the multiplicative sacrifice bonus nearly doubled. Sorcerers will benefit from significant increases in Meteor, Frozen Orb, and Avalanche damage.

Moreover, Blizzard addressed glitches in the game, including an exploit for infinite Obducite. The Butcher will now correctly drop loot upon defeat, and the Equipment Delve channeling process in dungeons has been sped up to avoid interruptions during combat.

Patch 2.3.1 is set to go live on Tuesday, July 15. Players are encouraged to check the full patch notes from Blizzard for a comprehensive overview of changes. For more updates on gaming news and guides, fans can follow PCGamesN.