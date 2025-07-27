Sports
Diablos Rojos Coach Reunites with Player in Exciting Matchup
Mexico City, Mexico — The highly anticipated match between the reigning champions of Mexican soccer, the Diablos Rojos, and their rivals will feature a notable reunion. This weekend, Coach Antonio Mohamed will face Argentine player Ángel Correa once again.
This will not be the first encounter for Mohamed and Correa. Mohamed has coached various teams throughout his career, including a stint in Spain where he faced Correa during his time at Atlético de Madrid. Correa recently joined Tigres UANL after becoming a World Cup champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022.
Back in September 2018, Celta de Vigo clashed with Atlético de Madrid, with Correa starting for the latter. In that match, Celta secured a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Iago Aspas and Maxi Gómez. Seven years later, the two will meet again as Mohamed leads the Diablos Rojos.
Currently, Mohamed aims to earn another championship with the Diablos Rojos, who recently triumphed in the Clausura 2025 final against their rivals. Additionally, he led the team to victory in the Campeón de Campeones just days ago, defeating the Águilas.
Correa made his debut for Tigres last weekend, contributing to the team’s effort but with a modest performance. Fans expect him to step up in future matches, especially this weekend against the club led by Mohamed.
