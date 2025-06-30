Diallo Predicted to Defeat Altmaier at Wimbledon 2025

London, England – Gabriel Diallo is set to face Daniel Altmaier in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday at 1:30 PM ET. Dimers‘ data model forecasts Diallo as the likely winner with a 71% chance of victory.

According to Greg Butyn, a data analyst at Dimers, their tennis model has simulated the matchup 10,000 times, showing Diallo’s strong performance on grass courts this season. “Incorporating recent updates and thousands of additional inputs,” Butyn stated, “our prediction shows Gabriel Diallo is likely to win.”

Diallo, who boasts an 8-2 record on grass this year, recently captured a title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and has climbed to number 41 in the ATP rankings. Meanwhile, Altmaier has struggled on grass, winning only 9 matches out of 25 throughout his career on the surface.

The odds also reflect Diallo’s advantage, with current betting lines showing him at -500 for the moneyline and Altmaier at +350. For the first set, Diallo is favored at -278, with Altmaier at +220.

In their previous matchups, Diallo’s consistency and skill on grass have been highlighted. “He has shown promising form, especially considering his recent success,” noted Butyn. “With a 65% chance to win the first set, he is clearly in a strong position.”

As Wimbledon 2025 approaches, fans can track the latest betting insights and predictions on platforms like Dimers. Diallo’s first-round action against Altmaier is highly anticipated as both players aim to make their mark in this prestigious tournament.

As the excitement builds, all eyes will be on centre court to see if Diallo can deliver on the forecasts and advance further in Wimbledon 2025.