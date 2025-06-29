Sports
Diamondbacks Blown Save Leads to Extra-Inning Loss Against Marlins
Phoenix, Arizona – The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a disappointing loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday, June 28, 2025, as their bullpen struggled to protect a late lead, resulting in a final score of 8-7 in extra innings.
Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt started the game but faced trouble early, allowing the first five batters to reach base. Despite the early hiccup, Pfaadt managed to strike out the last three batters of the inning after the Marlins took a quick 2-0 lead.
The Diamondbacks rallied back, thanks to a leadoff single from Geraldo Perdomo and a significant RBI double from Eugenio Suarez, narrowing Miami’s lead to 2-1. However, the Marlins responded swiftly, extending their advantage to 3-1 in the third inning.
In a turning point for the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte hit a home run, bringing his career RBI total with the team to 500, and helped to establish a 6-3 lead. Despite a strong push from the offense, the Diamondbacks’ relief pitchers struggled, allowing the Marlins to climb back into the game.
Jalen Beeks, who was called to the mound, had a poor outing, surrendering three runs in the eighth inning, which tied the game at 7-7. In the top of the tenth, Juan Morillo allowed the go-ahead run to score, and the Diamondbacks could not respond.
After the game, Manager Torey Lovullo expressed his frustration, stating, “We’ve got to play better, plain and simple. It bleeds all the way into the late innings. They know what they have to do to win baseball games.”
The Diamondbacks look to bounce back in their next game against the Marlins, as they prepare for another meeting on June 29.
