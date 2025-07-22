Diamondbacks Call Up Del Castillo and Richards Amid Roster Changes

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a significant six-player roster move on Friday, calling up catcher Adrian Del Castillo and right-handed reliever Trevor Richards from Triple-A Reno. First baseman Tristin English has been optioned to Triple-A, while All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte was placed on the restricted list for personal reasons.

Manager Torey Lovullo expressed confidence in Marte’s well-being, stating, “He asked for some time off, some time away, just to get grounded.” Marte’s absence followed a burglary at his Scottsdale home while he was in Atlanta for the All-Star Game. Sergio Alcantara has been signed to replace Marte on the roster.

Del Castillo, 25, has been impressive in the minor leagues, boasting a .288 batting average with four home runs in 70 plate appearances at Reno. He returned from two stints on the injured list this season and is expected to serve mostly as a designated hitter while he adjusts his catching skills.

Richards, who previously pitched three innings in the majors this season, signed with the Diamondbacks on a minor league deal last month. Over his career, he has pitched for teams including the Blue Jays and Royals, with a 4.55 ERA last season.

Alcantara is returning to the Diamondbacks on a free agent deal after spending parts of three seasons with the organization. He previously hit .241 with six home runs in 71 games for Arizona in 2022.

Despite a promising start to the season, the Diamondbacks have struggled recently, losing eight of their last twelve games before the break. Lovullo emphasized the need for the team to rebound, stating, “We were inspired, we were rested, and we came out and played the type of game I would expect.”

The team improvises to maintain competitiveness, as injuries to key pitchers have left them shorthanded in the bullpen. The Diamondbacks will continue their series against St. Louis later today, looking for redemption as they adapt to their new roster changes.