Diamondbacks Call Up Nabil Crismatt for Sunday Start Against Rockies

DENVER, Colorado — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Saturday that they have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A Reno. Crismatt will make his first start of the 2025 MLB season against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field.

This move comes after the Diamondbacks placed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-day injured list due to right thumb inflammation. With this injury creating an opening in the rotation, Crismatt steps in for his second career start in the majors.

Crismatt, 30, has spent most of the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. There, he posted a 4.04 ERA over 19 starts, collecting 68 strikeouts across 100.1 innings. He was called up just a week after signing a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks.

Historically, Crismatt has mostly served as a reliever in the MLB since his debut in 2020. He has pitched for teams including the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, gathering a 9-6 record with a 3.71 ERA in 114 major league appearances.

In preparation for Crismatt’s start, the Rockies activated pitcher Antonio Senzatela from the injured list. Senzatela comes into the game with a rough 7.34 ERA, having struggled significantly this season. Both teams enter the finale of the series with the Rockies looking to secure their first series win against a division opponent in 2025, following Saturday night’s loss.

The first pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. MST. Fans can follow the game via 98.7 FM radio or the Arizona Sports app.