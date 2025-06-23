Diamondbacks Clash with White Sox in Chicago Series

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox this week at Guaranteed Rate Field. This matchup marks the D-backs’ return to Chicago after winning two out of three games during their last visit in late September 2023.

Currently, the Diamondbacks hold a record of 39-38 and sit 3.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot. Arizona is fourth in the NL West, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 8.0 games. As they strive for the postseason, the D-backs face challenges, including injuries that have plagued key players.

Starters Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez, and A.J. Puk are all out for the season due to elbow surgeries, with catcher Gabriel Moreno sidelined for at least four weeks from a finger fracture. Moreno has been unable to play since being hit by a pitch on June 18.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are struggling with a 25-53 record, placing them at a .321 winning percentage. Despite their poor performance, they recently won two of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, they remain just 4-20 in one-run games this season.

The Diamondbacks are third in MLB for runs scored with 396 and a .780 team OPS. Ketel Marte leads the D-backs with a .310 batting average and 1.002 OPS, while Eugenio Suarez boasts an impressive 67 RBIs and 25 home runs. However, questions remain about rookie Corbin Carroll‘s availability for the series.

On the other hand, the White Sox have scored only 272 runs this season, ranking them among the lowest in MLB. Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi are their standout hitters, but both are still below the .800 OPS mark.

In terms of pitching, D-backs’ Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to start game one. He holds a 5.93 ERA across three starts since returning from injury, and has a favorable record of 4-0 with a 3.36 ERA against the White Sox in his career. Rookie Shane Smith, the White Sox’s best starter, boasts a solid 2.85 ERA this season.

Ryne Nelson will follow Rodriguez, while the White Sox will counter with Sean Burke, a recent draft pick who is looking to build on his strong performances. Zac Gallen, struggling with a league-high 5.60 ERA, faces an uphill battle.

With both teams facing their own hurdles, this series could prove pivotal for their respective seasons.