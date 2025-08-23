Diamondbacks Clinch 6-5 Victory Over Reds in Extra Innings

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in an exciting 11-inning game on Friday night, thanks to a walk-off single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The game-winning hit came with Corbin Carroll on second base as the ghost runner.

Gurriel’s single into left-center field off Scott Barlow secured Arizona’s third consecutive one-run victory. The Diamondbacks have exhibited resilience, with nine of their last 15 games decided by a single run. They improved to 63-66 on the season and registered their sixth walk-off win.

Earlier in the game, Gurriel played a key role with two RBIs and hit a three-run homer in the third inning after returning from injury. “I feel good to be back out on the field and doing my job. That’s what I always want,” said Gurriel.

Adding to the excitement, Gabriel Moreno made a spectacular return from the injured list, hitting a vital three-run homer. He missed over two months due to a fractured index finger. “Obviously we missed him,” said Corbin Carroll. “That’s our guy back there.” Moreno recorded two hits during the game.

The Reds initially took a 5-4 lead in the 10th inning when John Curtiss made a throwing error after fielding a bunt. However, Ketel Marte tied the game with an impressive single after a drawn-out 13-pitch at-bat.

Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson had a solid outing, giving up three runs over six innings and striking out six. “Proud of this team and the way we fought tonight,” he said.

The game featured several pivotal moments including a crucial outfield assist from Carroll that kept the one-run deficit intact. Carroll’s throw to home plate allowed Moreno to tag out a runner and spark energy on the field.

The Diamondbacks will face the Reds again on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. MST, with Nabil Crismatt starting for Arizona against Cincinnati’s Andrew Abbott.