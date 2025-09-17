Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Monday night at Chase Field. Zac Gallen pitched six strong innings, striking out six and allowing just one run. This victory marks the Diamondbacks’ third straight win and moves them a half-game ahead of San Francisco in the National League West.

Gallen, now 12-14 for the season, surrendered only two hits, demonstrating control against a struggling Giants lineup that matched its season low with just two hits. Arizona’s offensive surge came in the sixth inning, where they scored six runs, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Geraldo Perdomo played a key role, going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, and two walks. His two-run single helped establish a 3-1 lead before the Diamondbacks erupted for six runs later in the inning. Perdomo also scored twice and reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances.

“It’s great to see the guys pull together and play like this, especially against a team we’re competing with for a playoff spot,” Perdomo said after the game. “Every game counts now.”

Corbin Carroll started the sixth inning with a leadoff double, followed by walks from Gabriel Moreno and Blaze Alexander to load the bases. Ildemaro Vargas then delivered a two-RBI single, breaking the tie and giving Arizona a significant boost.

James McCann added to the scoring with a two-run homer later in the inning, bringing the score to 6-1. Perdomo capped the inning with a triple that scored Jake McCarthy.

The Giants tied the game early on when Casey Schmitt hit a solo home run in the third inning. However, they could not sustain the momentum, as their struggle at the plate contributed to their fourth loss in five games.

In addition to Gallen’s impressive performance, the Diamondbacks’ bullpen also held strong, with Taylor Rashi and Jalen Beeks closing out the game without allowing a run.

With this win, the Diamondbacks improved their record to 76-75, putting them in contention for a National League Wild Card playoff spot with just a few games left in the season. The two teams will meet again Tuesday night, with Eduardo Rodriguez set to pitch for Arizona.