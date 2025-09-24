Sports
Diamondbacks Crush Phillies 9-2 in Key Wild-Card Matchup
PHOENIX, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 on Sunday, improving their chances of making the playoffs. This victory brings the Diamondbacks within one game of the final National League wild-card spot.
Corbin Carroll led Arizona’s offense with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the second inning. He drove in a run in the first inning and stole a base, becoming the first player in franchise history to achieve 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season. “It’s a great feeling to contribute to the team like that,” Carroll said after the game.
Eduardo Rodriguez (9-8) was impressive on the mound, pitching six scoreless innings while allowing six hits and striking out five. The Phillies struggled against him, particularly in the second inning when Arizona scored five runs. Ranger Suárez (12-7) took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits in just four innings.
The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the first two innings, with key hits coming from Ketel Marte and Jancarlos Barrosa. Marte contributed two RBIs and scored twice, while Barrosa hit his first major league home run. The team totaled 15 hits throughout the game.
The Phillies managed to score two runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Alec Bohm’s perfect 4-for-4 performance at the plate. However, their rally came too late, as they left several runners on base, unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Looking ahead, the Diamondbacks are set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series starting Tuesday. The Phillies will travel to Miami to continue their campaign in hopes of securing their NL East lead.
After the game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo praised his team’s performance. “We need this momentum as we head toward the postseason. Every game matters,” he emphasized.
