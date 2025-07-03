Diamondbacks Eye Trade Deadline Strategy Amid Bubble Team Challenges

Phoenix, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to navigate a competitive NL Wild Card race as July unfolds. Sitting in fourth place in the NL West, the team has improved to a 43-42 record after winning two consecutive games. General Manager Mike Hazen has been vocal about the team’s plans as the trade deadline approaches.

In a recent appearance on The New York Post’s podcast, Hazen expressed his desire for the Diamondbacks to be in a position to make trades to strengthen their roster. “I want this team to put us in a position to buy,” he said. “We just need to be within a distance that we feel like we’re being responsible in adding to this team.” Hazen noted the next two weeks will be critical for the team’s trajectory.

The Diamondbacks are currently amidst a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants, having secured victories in the first two games. They will host the Kansas City Royals this weekend before facing the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels later this month.

Hazen’s comments regarding trades come as the Diamondbacks find themselves 2.5 games behind St. Louis for the final Wild Card spot. The team faces direct competitors in upcoming games, which offers them a chance to solidify their place as potential buyers.

Despite their injuries, Hazen remains optimistic. “We have good players,” he said, emphasizing the importance of staying competitive until injured players return. He also acknowledged that they are receiving inquiries from other teams about potential trades, particularly focusing on players nearing free agency.

Among the players drawing interest are pitchers and key bats. The Diamondbacks could benefit from adding depth to their bullpen, especially after losing top relief pitchers to injuries. Hazen confirmed that the team is prioritizing a stronger relief group as they assess their strategy moving forward.

As the trade deadline looms, the Diamondbacks are balancing their desire to compete this season with the need to plan for the future. Hazen’s strategy aims to maintain competitiveness without sacrificing long-term assets, marking an important juncture in the team’s season.