Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches

Phoenix, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a focal point as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Initially deemed contenders this season, they have faltered, prompting speculation that they may become sellers.

According to Jim Bowden from The Athletic, executives across the league anticipate the Diamondbacks might cut ties with slugger Josh Naylor. Bowden stated, “The Diamondbacks say they will be buyers at the trade deadline with acquiring pitching the priority. However, opposing teams believe they’ll be sellers, or at least open to trading their impending free-agent bats for more pitching; one of those hitters, Naylor, was mentioned more than any other position player by execs in our poll.”

Naylor, 28, has impressive stats this season, slashing .304/.359/.471 with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs. Last season, he posted an even more remarkable performance with 31 home runs and 108 RBIs while playing for Cleveland. Multiple teams, such as the Mariners, Rangers, Giants, Reds, and Red Sox, have expressed interest in acquiring a power bat like Naylor.

The Boston Red Sox appear to be an obvious candidate, as adding Naylor to their roster could enhance their offense significantly. The Seattle Mariners also recognize the necessity to capitalize on Cal Raleigh‘s standout season and may pursue Naylor despite some risks.

As the trade deadline draws near, all eyes will be on the Diamondbacks and their potential moves, whether they will bolster their roster or offload talent to fuel future endeavors.