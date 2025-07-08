Sports
Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches
Phoenix, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a focal point as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Initially deemed contenders this season, they have faltered, prompting speculation that they may become sellers.
According to Jim Bowden from The Athletic, executives across the league anticipate the Diamondbacks might cut ties with slugger Josh Naylor. Bowden stated, “The Diamondbacks say they will be buyers at the trade deadline with acquiring pitching the priority. However, opposing teams believe they’ll be sellers, or at least open to trading their impending free-agent bats for more pitching; one of those hitters, Naylor, was mentioned more than any other position player by execs in our poll.”
Naylor, 28, has impressive stats this season, slashing .304/.359/.471 with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs. Last season, he posted an even more remarkable performance with 31 home runs and 108 RBIs while playing for Cleveland. Multiple teams, such as the Mariners, Rangers, Giants, Reds, and Red Sox, have expressed interest in acquiring a power bat like Naylor.
The Boston Red Sox appear to be an obvious candidate, as adding Naylor to their roster could enhance their offense significantly. The Seattle Mariners also recognize the necessity to capitalize on Cal Raleigh‘s standout season and may pursue Naylor despite some risks.
As the trade deadline draws near, all eyes will be on the Diamondbacks and their potential moves, whether they will bolster their roster or offload talent to fuel future endeavors.
Recent Posts
- Yulissa Escobar Reveals Details of Abrupt Exit from Love Island USA
- WWE Raw Results: Breakker Dominates Zayn in Providence Showdown
- Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood’s Gender Double Standard in Action Films
- Duke Nukem Joins World of Tanks in New Battle Pass Event
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 7, 2025
- Zombies Stars Pass the Torch in New Franchise Film
- New Georgia Project Faces Budget Crisis Amid Organizational Changes
- James Gunn Talks Superman Inspiration from His Dog
- Classic Halloween Films Get New 4K Editions Ahead of Spooky Season
- Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Sid Wilson at Emotional Concert
- Matthew McConaughey Pleads for Support Amid Texas Flood Disaster
- Ohio Lottery Jackpot Grows to $203 Million After No Winner
- Jazz Triumph Over 76ers In Ace Bailey’s Summer League Debut
- Giants Miss Out on Key Free Agents, Impacting Future Plans
- Debate Over Best Lord of the Rings Movie Heats Up
- Protests Erupt in Mexico City Over Gentrification and Rising Rents
- Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa
- Eagles React to Gardner-Johnson’s Comments After Trade
- Superman’s Fate Hangs on Upcoming Reviews Ahead of Release