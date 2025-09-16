Diamondbacks Face Giants as Playoff Hopes Dwindle

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves at a critical juncture as they prepare to host the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series starting Monday. Currently sitting two games back from a National League Wild Card spot, the D-backs are eager to rally fan support at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are trailing the final Wild Card position held by the New York Mets, as well as being just 1.5 games behind the Giants, who are also vying for postseason contention. Monday’s matchup will mark their 11th meeting this season, with the series currently tied at five games apiece.

Despite struggling this season with injuries, the Diamondbacks are focused on bouncing back. They recently lost standout pitcher Corbin Burnes for the year, along with other key players, which has affected their overall performance and playoff odds. Currently, their chances sit at a long +100000 to win the World Series, and most sportsbooks are not offering odds for their playoff futures.

Still, Arizona has shown resilience, boasting a record of 21-14 since a rough stretch earlier this season. Their latest victories against strong teams such as the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers have inspired hope among fans. All-Star players like Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte continue to lead the team offensively, with Carroll performing particularly well in recent weeks.

The D-backs understand the importance of the upcoming games against the Giants and other competitors, with five remaining matchups against the Giants and three against the Padres. A successful outcome in these games could significantly influence their playoff trajectory.

As the Diamondbacks prepare for this crucial series, fans are hoping the team can defy the odds and make a run for the postseason. The atmosphere at Chase Field is expected to be electric as Arizona seeks to capitalize on every opportunity to keep their playoff hopes alive.