Diamondbacks Face Guardians Amid Struggles and High Stakes

Phoenix, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks, struggling with a record of 60-65, face the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series at Chase Field, beginning Tuesday. Coming off a rough weekend in Colorado where they lost three out of four games to the Rockies, the Diamondbacks find themselves 6.5 games behind in the Wild Card race.

Shortstop of the Diamondbacks recently urged the media to refrain from discussing ongoing issues surrounding All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, highlighting the turmoil within the organization.

The Cleveland Guardians enter this series at 63-60, just 3.5 games from the third American League Wild Card spot. After being swept at home, they aim to build momentum following a 3-1 win against Arizona in the series opener.

On the mound Tuesday, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA) will seek to maintain his perfect lifetime record against the Guardians, while Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.54) will attempt to showcase his skills as he faces off against the struggling Diamondbacks’ offense.

Rodriguez has had notable success against Cleveland, holding a 7-0 record with a 2.51 ERA in nine career starts against them. His most recent outing was a strong performance against the Rockies, where he allowed one run across seven innings in an 8-2 victory.

Cleveland manager Steven Vogt expressed confidence in Bibee, despite the pitcher’s recent difficulties, including allowing four runs in his latest outing against the White Sox. ‘He battled,’ Vogt said. ‘There was definitely some progress.’

The Guardians are contending with both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox for Wild Card slots in the AL while the Diamondbacks are swiftly fading from playoff discussions, now seven games out. This matchup holds significant implications for both teams as they attempt to keep their postseason hopes alive.

As the series continues, the Diamondbacks look to turn around their dismal stretch while the Guardians aim for continued success in their playoff push.