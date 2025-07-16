Diamondbacks Face Disappointment After Walk-Off Loss to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Arizona Diamondbacks fell short in a nail-biting game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, suffering a 6-5 walk-off loss at Angel Stadium. This defeat left the D-backs with a record of 46-49 as they head into the All-Star break.

The game was filled with ups and downs for the Diamondbacks. After starting pitcher Ryne Nelson struggled in the first inning, allowing four runs, the team fought back to tie the game by the eighth inning with a rally led by Randal Grichuk, who hit two home runs on the night.

“It’s pretty disappointing, but we can’t do anything about it,” said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. “We just have to live to fight another day.”

The Angels jumped on Nelson early, with Zach Neto hitting a leadoff home run on his second pitch. The Diamondbacks showed resilience, however, tying the game at five in the eighth with Grichuk’s solo shot.

Despite their efforts, the D-backs could not pull ahead. In the bottom of the ninth, Angels pinch hitter Travis d'Arnaud hit a single that drove in the winning run from second base, sealing Arizona’s fate.

“Just frustrating,” Grichuk commented after the game. “We feel like we’re in pretty much every game and can compete with anyone.”

The Diamondbacks’ record in one-run games this season now stands at 11-19, reflecting how close they have been in many contests but have often come up short.

“We just need to move on and try to win these two games and come in with a lot of energy and hunger to win a lot of games in the second half,” said shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The Diamondbacks will continue their series against the Angels next, with hopes of turning their season around after the All-Star break.