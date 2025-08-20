Sports
Diamondbacks Fall to Rockies in Nail-Biting Finish
DENVER, Colorado – The Arizona Diamondbacks lost 6-5 to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, surrendering five runs in the final three innings of the game. The defeat marked a disappointing end to their road series, which the Diamondbacks lost 3-1.
Nabil Crismatt, making a spot start, pitched effectively for Arizona, allowing only one run in five innings. However, the bullpen struggled, with Jake Woodford giving up four earned runs in just 1.2 innings of work.
In a tense final inning, with Arizona trailing 6-4, catcher James McCann, a late-game substitute, brought home Jake McCarthy with a sacrifice fly. With Alek Thomas and Tyler Locklear on second and third bases, Ketel Marte was the last hope for the Diamondbacks. After just two pitches, Marte hit a soft pop-up that was caught by Rockies pitcher Juan Mejia, despite a collision with second baseman Ryan Ritter.
The Rockies’ late-inning rally started when Mickey Moniak capped a four-run seventh inning with a two-run single, overcoming a three-run deficit. Ezequiel Tovar, Ryan Ritter, and Warming Bernabel all contributed two hits for Colorado.
Arizona’s offensive effort included home runs from Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., but the team struggled with runners in scoring position, finishing just 2-for-14 in those situations.
Looking ahead, Arizona (60-65) will return home for a series against the Cleveland Guardians (63-60). Zac Gallen, with a 5.31 ERA, is scheduled to pitch against Guardians righty Gavin Williams, who has a 3.38 ERA. The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on Monday.
