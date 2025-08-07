Sports
Diamondbacks Focus on Future as Roster Battles Emerge
PHOENIX, AZ – The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently in a rebuilding phase after making significant trades at the deadline that saw key players, including Merrill Kelly and Eugenio Suarez, depart. As they approach the final months of the 2025 MLB season, the team is focusing on younger players and evaluating its roster in preparation for the 2026 season.
General Manager Mike Hazen has emphasized the importance of the upcoming weeks, noting that players have a unique opportunity to prove themselves. He stated, “Everyone in that room is going to be evaluated for today, tomorrow and next year.” This message comes amidst concerns over team performance, following a promising start in April that saw the D-backs become five games over .500.
Injuries and trades have left holes in multiple positions, particularly in the starting rotation and bullpen. Currently, left-hander Kohl Drake, acquired from Texas, stands out as a critical piece for the future. “Kohl has the potential to help us going forward,” Hazen remarked. Drake’s recent performance has been met with optimism, with experts suggesting he could slot into the back of the rotation.
Amidst this transition, players like Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt are under scrutiny, as both have struggled with consistency this season. Nelson, who currently has a 3.20 ERA, is positioned to be a potential Opening Day starter for 2026. Meanwhile, Pfaadt’s performance will be crucial in determining his future role on the team.
Another player to watch is Jordan Lawlar, a top-ranked prospect whose recent call-up offers him a chance to shine. Lawlar’s performance at Triple-A has been stellar, but he faces challenges in adapting to the majors. Manager Torey Lovullo mentioned, “Lawlar has star potential, but he needs to work through some issues, especially against right-handers.”
As these changes unfold, the team looks to solidify its strategy going into the offseason. The performances of younger players over the next two months are vital for shaping the roster and determining the path forward for the franchise. With a solid foundation in players like Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, Arizona fans remain hopeful for a successful rebuild.
